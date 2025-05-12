Commander’s Corner: Persistent Engagement Enduring Advantage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB) Commander LTC Daniel Hodermarsky and CSM Justin Stewart. They discussed how the 5th SFAB plays a critical role in strengthening U.S. military partnerships across the Indo-Pacific by deploying specially trained advisors to work directly with allied land forces. These advisors build trust and enhance interoperability through persistent presence, fostering combined readiness and deterring aggression in strategically vital regions.