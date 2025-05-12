Commander’s Corner: Persistent Engagement Enduring Advantage

LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB) Commander LTC Daniel Hodermarsky and CSM Justin Stewart. They discussed how the 5th SFAB plays a critical role in strengthening U.S. military partnerships across the Indo-Pacific by deploying specially trained advisors to work directly with allied land forces. These advisors build trust and enhance interoperability through persistent presence, fostering combined readiness and deterring aggression in strategically vital regions.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962469
|VIRIN:
|250514-D-OP218-7115
|Filename:
|DOD_110995366
|Length:
|00:29:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
