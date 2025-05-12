Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander’s Corner: Persistent Engagement Enduring Advantage

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB) Commander LTC Daniel Hodermarsky and CSM Justin Stewart. They discussed how the 5th SFAB plays a critical role in strengthening U.S. military partnerships across the Indo-Pacific by deploying specially trained advisors to work directly with allied land forces. These advisors build trust and enhance interoperability through persistent presence, fostering combined readiness and deterring aggression in strategically vital regions.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962469
    VIRIN: 250514-D-OP218-7115
    Filename: DOD_110995366
    Length: 00:29:22
    Location: US

    #LANPAC23 #AUSA
    #LANPAC2025

