U.S. Army Leaders, Allies Attend LANPAC 2025 - B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army leaders and allies from across the globe attend the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 14, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges and how to solve complex challenges in the region with members of academia and industry. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)