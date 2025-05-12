Virtual Housing Town Hall

POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 14, 2025) Capt. Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, delivers a virtual Quarterly Housing Town Hall with installation leaders, Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, and Mr. Jacob Munyon, Fleet and Family director, onboard Point Mugu, May 14, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.(U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
