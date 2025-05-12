Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Housing Town Hall

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 14, 2025) Capt. Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, delivers a virtual Quarterly Housing Town Hall with installation leaders, Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, and Mr. Jacob Munyon, Fleet and Family director, onboard Point Mugu, May 14, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.(U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 21:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 962464
    VIRIN: 250514-N-AS200-7261
    Filename: DOD_110995290
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: US

