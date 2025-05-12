This video highlights recent community engagement events at the 18th Wing from 2024-2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 21:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962463
|VIRIN:
|250328-F-LQ965-7004
|Filename:
|DOD_110995285
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing Community Engagement highlight, by TSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.