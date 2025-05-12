Video Reel: Precision. Focus. Grit. Warriors hit the range for a full day of marksmanship—and took on the challenge of competing in Excellence in Competition matches using the M17 Pistol and M4 Carbine.
A true test of skill and stamina under pressure.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962458
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-DX255-1283
|Filename:
|DOD_110995188
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day Three: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
