Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day Three: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Video Reel: Precision. Focus. Grit. Warriors hit the range for a full day of marksmanship—and took on the challenge of competing in Excellence in Competition matches using the M17 Pistol and M4 Carbine.

    A true test of skill and stamina under pressure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962458
    VIRIN: 250514-A-DX255-1283
    Filename: DOD_110995188
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day Three: National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    RBWOK2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download