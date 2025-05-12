B-roll footage captures Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, conducting a gun salute with M119, 105 mm howitzers during the Armed Forces Day celebration at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, May 14, 2025. The event honored currently serving military members with performances by the 234th Army Band, static displays of military equipment, and concluded with an Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle flyover. Led by Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, the celebration highlighted the Oregon National Guard's ongoing commitment to service despite federal budget constraints and preparations for both overseas deployments and domestic operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962457
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-ZJ128-1002
|PIN:
|250514
|Filename:
|DOD_110995176
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2025 Oregon National Guard Hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.