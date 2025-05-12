Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Oregon National Guard Hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage captures Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, conducting a gun salute with M119, 105 mm howitzers during the Armed Forces Day celebration at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, May 14, 2025. The event honored currently serving military members with performances by the 234th Army Band, static displays of military equipment, and concluded with an Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle flyover. Led by Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, the celebration highlighted the Oregon National Guard's ongoing commitment to service despite federal budget constraints and preparations for both overseas deployments and domestic operations.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 19:49
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    Armed Forces Retirement Home
    Armed Forces Day, Oregon National Guard, 218th Field Artillery, M119 howitzer, military ceremony

