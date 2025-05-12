LANPAC Symposium and Exposition Day 2 Part 2

Panel: Shoulder to Shoulder
LTG Mick Bednarek, United States Army Retired, Vice President, Strategic Outreach, FLUOR Corporation LTG Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General, I Corps, United States Army MG Yann Latil, Commander, French Armed Forces in New Caledonia MG Charles T. Lombardo, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, Eighth Army, United States Army MAJGEN Ash Collingburn, AM DSM, Commander, 1st (Australian) Division, Australian Army COL Craig Solomon, MBE, Chief of Force Preparation, Papua New Guinea Defence Force
|05.14.2025
|05.14.2025 21:45
