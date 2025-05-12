Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC Symposium and Exposition Day 2 Part 2

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Panel: Shoulder to Shoulder
    LTG Mick Bednarek, United States Army Retired, Vice President, Strategic Outreach, FLUOR Corporation LTG Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General, I Corps, United States Army MG Yann Latil, Commander, French Armed Forces in New Caledonia MG Charles T. Lombardo, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, Eighth Army, United States Army MAJGEN Ash Collingburn, AM DSM, Commander, 1st (Australian) Division, Australian Army COL Craig Solomon, MBE, Chief of Force Preparation, Papua New Guinea Defence Force

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 21:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962456
    Filename: DOD_110995158
    Length: 01:16:12
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    #LANPAC2025

