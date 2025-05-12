Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues four workers from collapsed water tower

    TAHOLAH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard aircrews from Air Station Astoria hoist four men, one-by-one, from a large, empty water tower, May 13, 2025, Taholah, Washington. The 4 men had fallen more than 60 feet and we unable to walk. (US Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962453
    VIRIN: 250514-G-AA112-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_110995073
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TAHOLAH, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

