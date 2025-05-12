Coast Guard rescues four workers from collapsed water tower

Coast Guard aircrews from Air Station Astoria hoist four men, one-by-one, from a large, empty water tower, May 13, 2025, Taholah, Washington. The 4 men had fallen more than 60 feet and we unable to walk. (US Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962453
|VIRIN:
|250514-G-AA112-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110995073
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TAHOLAH, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.