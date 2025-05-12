Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Defense Leaders Speak at House Hearing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith address the House Appropriations Committee defense subcommittee on the posture of the Navy during an oversight hearing in Washington, May 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 18:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962449
    Filename: DOD_110995030
    Length: 02:23:32
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
