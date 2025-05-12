Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOS 80th Anniversary & Basic Class 278 Graduation Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    The Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates its 80th Anniversary and Basic Class 278 Graduation Ceremony with the Principal Address delivered by Rear Admiral Jeffrey Kilian, CEC, USN on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:43
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    CSFE
    CECOS Basic Class 278
    CECOS 80th Anniversary

