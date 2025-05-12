Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Birthday Shout-Outs - Honolulu District

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Duy Ta 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Chris Kelly and Edwyna Brooks from the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wishing the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a Happy 250th Birthday at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 962444
    VIRIN: 250514-A-BD576-1001
    Filename: DOD_110994944
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 250th Birthday Shout-Outs - Honolulu District, by Duy Ta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    #USACE250
    #Army250

