    B-Roll - XVIII Airborne Corps Warrior Skills Range

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps Command Sgts. Maj. participate in a physical training and stress shoot event at Fort Bragg, N.C. on 14 May, 2025. This was an opportunity for Command Sgts. Maj. to exercise their lethality and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962442
    VIRIN: 250514-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110994941
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - XVIII Airborne Corps Warrior Skills Range, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

