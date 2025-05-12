Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250319-Z-YH452-2001

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Andrew Moseley  

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, taxi and take off for night-flying training at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Mar. 19, 2025 (U.S. Air National Guard B-Roll Video by Andrew J. Moseley)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962437
    VIRIN: 250319-Z-YH452-2001
    Filename: DOD_110994773
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US

    Air Combat Command
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    177FW
    Night Flying Training

