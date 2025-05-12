U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, taxi and take off for night-flying training at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Mar. 19, 2025 (U.S. Air National Guard B-Roll Video by Andrew J. Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962437
|VIRIN:
|250319-Z-YH452-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110994773
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250319-Z-YH452-2001, by Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.