    MFS Intro

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South works alongside Allies and partners to conduct training exercise, subject matter expert exchanges and professional military education programs, to create a safe and prosperous western hemisphere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962436
    VIRIN: 250514-M-TU094-1985
    Filename: DOD_110994772
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: US

    USSOUTHCOM

