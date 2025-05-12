U.S. Marine Corps Forces South works alongside Allies and partners to conduct training exercise, subject matter expert exchanges and professional military education programs, to create a safe and prosperous western hemisphere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962436
|VIRIN:
|250514-M-TU094-1985
|Filename:
|DOD_110994772
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MFS Intro, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.