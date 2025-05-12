Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Care Under Fire Exercise for CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert and Capt. Katelin Robinson

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Guatemalan infantrymen partner with U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard members to conduct a tactical care under fire exercise during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 13, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962431
    VIRIN: 250513-F-MZ237-1008
    Filename: DOD_110994509
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Care Under Fire Exercise for CENTAM Guardian 25, by SSgt Sadie Colbert and Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

