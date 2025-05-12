Tactical Care Under Fire Exercise for CENTAM Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guatemalan infantrymen partner with U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard members to conduct a tactical care under fire exercise during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 13, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)