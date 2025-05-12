U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard participated in a the New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The following is a promotional video encouraging Soldiers to compete in the Best Warrior Competition following this years season of best warrior preparation and participation. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers’ physical fitness, tactical proficiency, and warrior skills, identifying the most capable and resilient warriors in the unit. This video is part of a social media campaign to inspire participation and highlight the spirit of competition within the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|962430
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-AA072-9822
|Filename:
|DOD_110994504
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Warrior Social Media video 2, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.