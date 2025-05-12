Best Warrior Social Media video 2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard participated in a the New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The following is a promotional video encouraging Soldiers to compete in the Best Warrior Competition following this years season of best warrior preparation and participation. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers’ physical fitness, tactical proficiency, and warrior skills, identifying the most capable and resilient warriors in the unit. This video is part of a social media campaign to inspire participation and highlight the spirit of competition within the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 962430
    VIRIN: 250514-A-AA072-9822
    Filename: DOD_110994504
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

