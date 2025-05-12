Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion get insight into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District supported the leadership development of junior officers and senior noncommissioned officers from the "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, from Fort Cavazos, Texas, with an overview tour of the district's operations and civil works projects in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2025. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962427
    VIRIN: 250425-A-ZS026-9168
    Filename: DOD_110994490
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion get insight into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Galveston
    Texas
    20th Engineer Battalion
    36th Engineer Brigade
    Fort Cavazos

