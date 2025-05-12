The "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion get insight into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District supported the leadership development of junior officers and senior noncommissioned officers from the "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, from Fort Cavazos, Texas, with an overview tour of the district's operations and civil works projects in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2025. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|04.25.2025
|05.14.2025 15:32
|TEXAS, US
