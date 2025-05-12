The "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion get insight into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District supported the leadership development of junior officers and senior noncommissioned officers from the "Lumberjacks" of the 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, from Fort Cavazos, Texas, with an overview tour of the district's operations and civil works projects in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2025. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.