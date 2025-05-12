Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMF-Kilo ORE 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo (EMF-Kilo) conducted an Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 25 - May 1, 2025. EMF-Kilo is the readiness platform attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and is comprised of approximately 400 personnel ready to deploy field hospital capabilities during humanitarian or combat mission.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962423
    VIRIN: 250501-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_110994443
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    EMF-Kilo
    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo;

