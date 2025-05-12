U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment conduct force-on-force combat training against Norwegian Soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962421
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-EL344-1320
|Filename:
|DOD_110994425
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, British Paratroopers Conduct Force on Force Training, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
