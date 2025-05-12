Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Panther Brigade Conducts Force on Force Training

    BARDUFOS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division (Panther Brigade), transported by U.S. Marines, conduct force-on-force combat training against Norwegian Soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:15
    Location: BARDUFOS, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Panther Brigade Conducts Force on Force Training, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR AF
    Defender 25

