A day in the life aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball conducting counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

While patrolling international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) crew interdicted five suspected drug smuggling vessels, seizing $191 million worth of cocaine and apprehending 18 suspected drug smugglers during their 84-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard is America's premier maritime law enforcement agency, vital for protecting our borders and waterways. From drug interdiction to national security, the Coast Guard provides enduring value in service to the American people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)