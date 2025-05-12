Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball conducting counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    While patrolling international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) crew interdicted five suspected drug smuggling vessels, seizing $191 million worth of cocaine and apprehending 18 suspected drug smugglers during their 84-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard is America's premier maritime law enforcement agency, vital for protecting our borders and waterways. From drug interdiction to national security, the Coast Guard provides enduring value in service to the American people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962414
    VIRIN: 250401-G-BB085-3001
    Filename: DOD_110994187
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball
    USCG Counterdrug
    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756)

