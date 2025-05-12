Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp House Wildfire Interview with Capt. Sydney Boe

    TWO HARBORS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard's Army Capt. Sydney Boe of Savage talks about her team's efforts, helping the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fight the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson May 14, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more than 20 Airmen and Soldiers, and three refueling trucks, one CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the overall effort.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Domestic Operations
    Camp House Wildfire
    Jenkins Creek Wildfire
    Munger Shaw Wildfire

