Camp House Wildfire Interview with Capt. Sydney Boe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Minnesota National Guard's Army Capt. Sydney Boe of Savage talks about her team's efforts, helping the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fight the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson May 14, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more than 20 Airmen and Soldiers, and three refueling trucks, one CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the overall effort.