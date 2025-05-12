The Minnesota National Guard's Army Capt. Sydney Boe of Savage talks about her team's efforts, helping the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fight the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson May 14, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more than 20 Airmen and Soldiers, and three refueling trucks, one CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the overall effort.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 14:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962410
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-BC699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110994085
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|TWO HARBORS, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVAGE, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp House Wildfire Interview with Capt. Sydney Boe, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
