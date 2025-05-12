Competitors participate in CBRN Lane during V Corps Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers participating in the V Corps Best Squad Competition conduct a simulated patrol in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear environments on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



“Rivals” by Avery Berman and William Manning is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com