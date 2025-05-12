V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete medical lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness. Scores were based on knowledge and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)





-Shot List-

00:00 - 00:06 Slate

00:06 - 00:13 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing

00:13 - 00:19 U.S. Soldier applies a chest seal

00:19 - 00:35 U.S. Soldier wraps a leg with gauze

00:35 - 00:52 U.S. Soldier applies a tourniquet

00:52 - 01:04 U.S. Soldier conducts a blood sweep

01:04 - 01:08 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing

01:08 - 01:15 U.S. Soldier applies a nasopharyngeal airway

01:15 - 01:38 U.S. Soldier writes out a 9-line Medevac

01:38 - 01:42 U.S. Soldier checks for fractures