    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete medical lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness. Scores were based on knowledge and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)


    -Shot List-
    00:00 - 00:06 Slate
    00:06 - 00:13 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing
    00:13 - 00:19 U.S. Soldier applies a chest seal
    00:19 - 00:35 U.S. Soldier wraps a leg with gauze
    00:35 - 00:52 U.S. Soldier applies a tourniquet
    00:52 - 01:04 U.S. Soldier conducts a blood sweep
    01:04 - 01:08 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing
    01:08 - 01:15 U.S. Soldier applies a nasopharyngeal airway
    01:15 - 01:38 U.S. Soldier writes out a 9-line Medevac
    01:38 - 01:42 U.S. Soldier checks for fractures

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962402
    VIRIN: 250514-A-CK914-8485
    Filename: DOD_110993988
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

