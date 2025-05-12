Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete medical lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness. Scores were based on knowledge and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
-Shot List-
00:00 - 00:06 Slate
00:06 - 00:13 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing
00:13 - 00:19 U.S. Soldier applies a chest seal
00:19 - 00:35 U.S. Soldier wraps a leg with gauze
00:35 - 00:52 U.S. Soldier applies a tourniquet
00:52 - 01:04 U.S. Soldier conducts a blood sweep
01:04 - 01:08 U.S. Soldier checks for breathing
01:08 - 01:15 U.S. Soldier applies a nasopharyngeal airway
01:15 - 01:38 U.S. Soldier writes out a 9-line Medevac
01:38 - 01:42 U.S. Soldier checks for fractures
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962402
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-CK914-8485
|Filename:
|DOD_110993988
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lanes, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
