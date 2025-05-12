Swift Response 25 - SGT Nolan Svoboda

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Nolan Svoboda, an infantry squad leader assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, discusses his participation in Swift Response 25 - part of DEFENDER 25 - at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 8, 2025. The “I’m a DEFENDER” campaign provides a means to highlight the individual soldier and their contributions. DEFENDER 25 is Europe's largest annual U.S. Army exercise, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simulations operations will take place during three exercises - Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian - across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 - June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)