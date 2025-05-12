Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 25 - SGT Nolan Svoboda

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Nolan Svoboda, an infantry squad leader assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, discusses his participation in Swift Response 25 - part of DEFENDER 25 - at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 8, 2025. The “I’m a DEFENDER” campaign provides a means to highlight the individual soldier and their contributions. DEFENDER 25 is Europe's largest annual U.S. Army exercise, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simulations operations will take place during three exercises - Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian - across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 - June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962399
    VIRIN: 250508-A-WE167-7134
    Filename: DOD_110993935
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

