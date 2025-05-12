Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: LTC Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    56th Artillery Command

    U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, 12 May 2025. More than 300 U.S. and Allied service members are participating in Exercise Arcane Thunder 25, a multi-domain training event spanning locations in Germany, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:35
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: USTKA, PL

