Interview: LTC Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, 12 May 2025. More than 300 U.S. and Allied service members are participating in Exercise Arcane Thunder 25, a multi-domain training event spanning locations in Germany, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|05.12.2025
|05.14.2025 12:35
|Interviews
|962390
|250512-F-OK286-1001
|DOD_110993877
|00:05:27
|USTKA, PL
|1
|1
