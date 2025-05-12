Interview: LTC Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Ritzema speaks about Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, 12 May 2025. More than 300 U.S. and Allied service members are participating in Exercise Arcane Thunder 25, a multi-domain training event spanning locations in Germany, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)