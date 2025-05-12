4th Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Build 3D-Printed Drones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, currently attached to the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, assemble a drone that was 3D printed in their motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 7, 2025. These drones allow for greater mobility and enhanced monitoring capabilities. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)