    4th Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Build 3D-Printed Drones

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, currently attached to the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, assemble a drone that was 3D printed in their motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 7, 2025. These drones allow for greater mobility and enhanced monitoring capabilities. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962378
    VIRIN: 250507-A-IA193-1009
    Filename: DOD_110993842
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Department of Defense
    Fort Bliss
    army mechanics
    Department of the Army
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

