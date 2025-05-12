U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Darren Malone, 2nd Multi Domain Task Force electronic warfare sergeant, speaks about sensor to shooter operations during Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, 13 May 2025. U.S. Soldiers conducted sensor-to-shooter operations alongside Polish forces to sharpen interoperability and reinforce the United States’ commitment to collective security across domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 12:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962377
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993831
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview: SSG Darren Malone speaks about sensor to shooter during AT 25, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
