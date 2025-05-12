Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: SSG Darren Malone speaks about sensor to shooter during AT 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    56th Artillery Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Darren Malone, 2nd Multi Domain Task Force electronic warfare sergeant, speaks about sensor to shooter operations during Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, 13 May 2025. U.S. Soldiers conducted sensor-to-shooter operations alongside Polish forces to sharpen interoperability and reinforce the United States’ commitment to collective security across domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962377
    VIRIN: 250513-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993831
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: USTKA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: SSG Darren Malone speaks about sensor to shooter during AT 25, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperabiilty
    Arcane Thunder 25
    AT25

