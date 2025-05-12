Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL - Arcane Thunder 25 Polish Artillery - 13 May 2025

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    56th Artillery Command

    Polish soldiers conduct field artillery training during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, May 13, 2025. Led by the U.S. Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, this exercise aims to strengthen integration and interoperability across land, sea, air, cyber, and space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962370
    VIRIN: 250513-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993788
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USTKA, PL

    Interoperability
    artillery
    2MDTF
    Arcane Thunder 25
    AT25

