BROLL - Arcane Thunder 25 Polish Artillery - 13 May 2025

Polish soldiers conduct field artillery training during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, May 13, 2025. Led by the U.S. Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, this exercise aims to strengthen integration and interoperability across land, sea, air, cyber, and space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962370
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993788
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
