    DFACs build foundation for service members’ health

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    The dining facilities provide healthy food to U.S. service members on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The dining facilities promote healthy eating behaviors and use the “Go for Green” program, a color coded nutrition labeling system that helps service members identify food they should eat frequently or only occasionally to assist them in making healthy choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:05
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    DFAC
    81st Training Wing
    Installation Excellence
    Go For Green (G4G)

