The dining facilities provide healthy food to U.S. service members on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The dining facilities promote healthy eating behaviors and use the “Go for Green” program, a color coded nutrition labeling system that helps service members identify food they should eat frequently or only occasionally to assist them in making healthy choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962367
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-IE886-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110993777
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DFACs build foundation for service members’ health, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
