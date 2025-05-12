Our workforce is unstoppable! Here is a quick spotlight of our NIWC Atlantic teammate Jenn Fuller who loves the fact that her job helps her support our #warfighters across the Navy and the DoD!
#workforcewednesday #scienceandtechnology #spending #NavyTechnology
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962365
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-BJ011-8576
|Filename:
|DOD_110993734
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Workforce Spotlight _5, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.