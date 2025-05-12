Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Workforce Spotlight _5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Our workforce is unstoppable! Here is a quick spotlight of our NIWC Atlantic teammate Jenn Fuller who loves the fact that her job helps her support our #warfighters across the Navy and the DoD!

    #workforcewednesday #scienceandtechnology #spending #NavyTechnology

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962365
    VIRIN: 250514-N-BJ011-8576
    Filename: DOD_110993734
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Workforce Spotlight _5, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR
    workforce spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download