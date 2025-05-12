Barcelona Harbor Survey B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducting a survey of Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, New York, May 12, 2025. The survey was done in order for the district to prepare to dredge the harbor. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)