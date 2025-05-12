Barcelona Harbor Survey B-Roll

B-roll of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducting a survey of Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, New York, May 12, 2025. The survey was done in order for the district to prepare to dredge the harbor. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|05.12.2025
|05.14.2025 11:37
|B-Roll
|962362
|250514-A-MC713-1001
|DOD_110993730
|00:03:12
|WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
