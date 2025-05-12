Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barcelona Harbor Survey B-Roll

    WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducting a survey of Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, New York, May 12, 2025. The survey was done in order for the district to prepare to dredge the harbor. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962362
    VIRIN: 250514-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993730
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barcelona Harbor Survey B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survey
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredge
    Buffalo District
    Barcelona

