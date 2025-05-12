BROLL - Arcane Thunder 25 Sensor to Shooter Operations - 12 May 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, or 2nd MDTF, alongside Polish Allies conducted sensor-to-shooter live fires as part of Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 in Ustka, Poland, May 12, 2025. This exercise aims to strengthen integration and interoperability across land, sea, air, cyber, and space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith and Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)