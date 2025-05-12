FRCSE SUU Pylons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SUU-79 pylons are critical components that enable the Navy and Marine Corps’ F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to execute their missions—carrying weapons, fuel, and other critical equipment. Here at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, our skilled artisans dedicate hundreds of man-hours to repairing corrosion and ensuring each pylon is returned to the fleet fully mission-capable.

