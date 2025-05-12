FRCSE SUU Pylons

SUU-79 pylons are critical components that enable the Navy and Marine Corps’ F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to execute their missions—carrying weapons, fuel, and other critical equipment. Here at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, our skilled artisans dedicate hundreds of man-hours to repairing corrosion and ensuring each pylon is returned to the fleet fully mission-capable.
Fleet readiness starts here! Check out this video (Turn your sound on!) and don’t forget to like, follow, and share!
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962358
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993678
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
