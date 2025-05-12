FRCSE SUU Pylons

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    SUU-79 pylons are critical components that enable the Navy and Marine Corps’ F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to execute their missions—carrying weapons, fuel, and other critical equipment. Here at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, our skilled artisans dedicate hundreds of man-hours to repairing corrosion and ensuring each pylon is returned to the fleet fully mission-capable.
