U.S. Soldiers participating in the V Corps Best Squad Competition conduct a simulated patrol in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear environments on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
(00;05;00)- Title card
(00;24;03)- Soldiers have come under indirect fire during simulated combat patrol in the CBRN environment.
(01;00;28)- Soldiers don their Level 4 MOPP gear
(01;12;04)- Soldier performs casualty care
(01;56;27)- Soldiers conduct nine-line medevac request
END
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962357
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-GV482-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_110993676
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors participate in CBRN Lane during V Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.