Every time a student naval aviator climbs into a T-6 Texan II and takes to the skies, they do so with the belief that their aircraft will perform, endure the stress of flight, and bring them home safely. Skilled artisans like Jordan Long, a structural mechanic on the T-6 Texan II Production Line at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, play a vital role in sustaining one of the Navy and Marine Corps’ most essential training aircraft. Without the T-6, aviators can’t be trained — and without Jordan, the T-6 doesn’t fly.
Fleet readiness starts here! Check out this video (Turn your sound on!) and don’t forget to like, follow, and share!
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962355
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993669
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSE Artisan Jordan Long, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.