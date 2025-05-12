FRCSE Artisan Jordan Long

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every time a student naval aviator climbs into a T-6 Texan II and takes to the skies, they do so with the belief that their aircraft will perform, endure the stress of flight, and bring them home safely. Skilled artisans like Jordan Long, a structural mechanic on the T-6 Texan II Production Line at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, play a vital role in sustaining one of the Navy and Marine Corps’ most essential training aircraft. Without the T-6, aviators can’t be trained — and without Jordan, the T-6 doesn’t fly.



