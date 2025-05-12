Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSE Artisan Jordan Long

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Every time a student naval aviator climbs into a T-6 Texan II and takes to the skies, they do so with the belief that their aircraft will perform, endure the stress of flight, and bring them home safely. Skilled artisans like Jordan Long, a structural mechanic on the T-6 Texan II Production Line at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, play a vital role in sustaining one of the Navy and Marine Corps’ most essential training aircraft. Without the T-6, aviators can’t be trained — and without Jordan, the T-6 doesn’t fly.

    Fleet readiness starts here! Check out this video (Turn your sound on!) and don’t forget to like, follow, and share!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962355
    VIRIN: 250430-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993669
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSE Artisan Jordan Long, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navair
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC
    T-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download