Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Laundry facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Each morning, Jason Austria, a laundry attendant, collects dirty uniforms and processes five to ten loads of laundry. Thanks to his efforts, our industrial process artisans, from the strip hangar to avionics, welding and more, have the clean uniforms they need to perform their critical work.

    Jason’s dedication is just one example of the many behind-the-scenes contributions that help FRCSE deliver aviation readiness to the Fleet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962353
    VIRIN: 250424-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993654
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Laundry facility, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navair
    frcse
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC
    tactical tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download