Tactical Tuesday: FRCSE Laundry facility

Each morning, Jason Austria, a laundry attendant, collects dirty uniforms and processes five to ten loads of laundry. Thanks to his efforts, our industrial process artisans, from the strip hangar to avionics, welding and more, have the clean uniforms they need to perform their critical work.



Jason’s dedication is just one example of the many behind-the-scenes contributions that help FRCSE deliver aviation readiness to the Fleet.