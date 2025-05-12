FRCSE Artisan Jason Roscoe

The F135 engine powers the F-35 Lightning II – a fifth-generation fighter and the future of naval warfare -- but without experts like Jason Roscoe this propulsion system wouldn’t provide warfighters with the power they need to win.
Jason and the dedicated team of FRC Southeast F135 artisans ensure every engine’s high-pressure compressor rotor is expertly maintained so that every pilot makes it home.
Fleet readiness starts here! Check out this video (Turn your sound on!) and don’t forget to like, follow, and share!
