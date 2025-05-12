Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSE Artisan Jason Roscoe

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The F135 engine powers the F-35 Lightning II – a fifth-generation fighter and the future of naval warfare -- but without experts like Jason Roscoe this propulsion system wouldn’t provide warfighters with the power they need to win.

    Jason and the dedicated team of FRC Southeast F135 artisans ensure every engine’s high-pressure compressor rotor is expertly maintained so that every pilot makes it home.
    Fleet readiness starts here! Check out this video (Turn your sound on!) and don’t forget to like, follow, and share!

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:10
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    navair
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC
    backbone of readiness

