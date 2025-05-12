Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News May 2025

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 12, 2025. Pope and Taylor recapped the Special Olympics of Mississippi summer games and the ongoing police week. They also discussed the institution of the Real ID on May 8, 2025, as well as the Air Force Aid Society, and the upcoming changes of command throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Keesler AFB

