Keesler News May 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 12, 2025. Pope and Taylor recapped the Special Olympics of Mississippi summer games and the ongoing police week. They also discussed the institution of the Real ID on May 8, 2025, as well as the Air Force Aid Society, and the upcoming changes of command throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)