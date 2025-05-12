Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Driven to inspire: 331st RCS joins with drivers at Formula DRIFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Branden and Amanda Sorensen, Air Force Recruiting Service, sponsored motorsports athlete, joined forces with the 331st Recruiting Squadron at Formula Drift Atlanta 2025.

    From interactive stations to hands-on recruiting engagements, attendees got an inside look at what it takes to serve.

    The Sorensens headlined the weekend with a special autograph signing and meet-and-greet on Saturday evening, connecting with fans and sharing how motorsports and military service align in discipline, speed, and precision.

    The 331 RCS’s mission is to “Inspire, Engage, and Recruit future Airmen to deliver airpower for America.” They are headquartered at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama and play a crucial role in sustaining the combat capability of the U.S. Air Force by recruiting qualified individuals from their designated regions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962325
    VIRIN: 250510-F-MU520-1009
    Filename: DOD_110993442
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driven to inspire: 331st RCS joins with drivers at Formula DRIFT, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download