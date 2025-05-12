Driven to inspire: 331st RCS joins with drivers at Formula DRIFT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Branden and Amanda Sorensen, Air Force Recruiting Service, sponsored motorsports athlete, joined forces with the 331st Recruiting Squadron at Formula Drift Atlanta 2025.



From interactive stations to hands-on recruiting engagements, attendees got an inside look at what it takes to serve.



The Sorensens headlined the weekend with a special autograph signing and meet-and-greet on Saturday evening, connecting with fans and sharing how motorsports and military service align in discipline, speed, and precision.



The 331 RCS’s mission is to “Inspire, Engage, and Recruit future Airmen to deliver airpower for America.” They are headquartered at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama and play a crucial role in sustaining the combat capability of the U.S. Air Force by recruiting qualified individuals from their designated regions.