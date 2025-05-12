Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day Two: Region V Best Warrior Competition 2025

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Video Reel: Mud, sweat, and strategy. From conquering the obstacle course and rappelling off towers to executing Army Warrior Tasks with aviation support and navigating terrain day AND night—our warriors proved they’re here to compete. Even when the sun goes down, the mission goes on.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:44
    Video ID: 962318
    VIRIN: 250513-A-DX255-1641
    Filename: DOD_110993252
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    best warrior
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    RBWOK2025

