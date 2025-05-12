Video Reel: Camp Gruber Training Center is officially in warrior mode. Competitors from 6 states arrived, checked in, and crushed the Army Combat Fitness Test—setting the tone for an intense week ahead.
Who will rise as the Regional V Best Warrior? Stay tuned.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962317
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-DX255-9200
|Filename:
|DOD_110993250
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day One: Region V Best Warrior Competition 2025, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
