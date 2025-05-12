Soldiers assigned 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany competed and won the 2025 Gainey Cup, a Best Scout Squad Competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia. This competition is an annual event that tests the skills and teamwork of scout squads from around the world.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962314
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-MQ729-7647
|Filename:
|DOD_110993202
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grafenwoehr Soldiers Win Best Scout Squad Competition - AFN TV Story, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.