Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grafenwoehr Soldiers Win Best Scout Squad Competition - AFN TV Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Soldiers assigned 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany competed and won the 2025 Gainey Cup, a Best Scout Squad Competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia. This competition is an annual event that tests the skills and teamwork of scout squads from around the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962314
    VIRIN: 250509-A-MQ729-7647
    Filename: DOD_110993202
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr Soldiers Win Best Scout Squad Competition - AFN TV Story, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download