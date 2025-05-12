Grafenwoehr Soldiers Win Best Scout Squad Competition - AFN TV Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany competed and won the 2025 Gainey Cup, a Best Scout Squad Competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia. This competition is an annual event that tests the skills and teamwork of scout squads from around the world.