Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Hosts Inaugural Mobility Vanguard - AFN News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Aircraft Maintenance and Aerial Port airmen from across the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands participate in the 521st AMOW’s Mobility Vanguard 2025, in Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard contains several strategic evaluations for military aerial port and maintenance teams from across the U.S. Air Force, Germany and the Netherlands, with a focus on daily mobility aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 05:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962297
    VIRIN: 250423-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110992948
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Hosts Inaugural Mobility Vanguard - AFN News, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Ramstein
    Mobility Vanguard 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download