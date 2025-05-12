521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Hosts Inaugural Mobility Vanguard - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft Maintenance and Aerial Port airmen from across the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands participate in the 521st AMOW’s Mobility Vanguard 2025, in Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard contains several strategic evaluations for military aerial port and maintenance teams from across the U.S. Air Force, Germany and the Netherlands, with a focus on daily mobility aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)