521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Hosts Inaugural Mobility Vanguard - AFN News

Aircraft Maintenance and Aerial Port airmen from across the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands participate in the 521st AMOW’s Mobility Vanguard 2025, in Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. Mobility Vanguard contains several strategic evaluations for military aerial port and maintenance teams from across the U.S. Air Force, Germany and the Netherlands, with a focus on daily mobility aircraft generation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 05:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962297
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110992948
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
