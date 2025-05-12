Members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing show common stressors of parenting and coping mechanisms for stress at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 52nd Mental Health Clinic offers mindfulness techniques and stress-reduction tools to empower parents and strengthen family readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 05:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|962293
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-UY520-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110992907
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Mental Health Clinic shares tools to strengthen Airmen’s resilience: Mindful parenting and stress relief techniques, by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
