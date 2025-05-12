52nd Mental Health Clinic shares tools to strengthen Airmen’s resilience: Recognizing and managing depression

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group perform a skit talking about tips and resources on how to identify and manage depression at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 52nd Mental Health Clinic highlights the significance of how to spot someone exhibiting early signs of depression and emphasizing the importance of seeking help early, promoting a culture of bettering your mental health. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|05.13.2025
|05.14.2025 05:12
|Series
|962292
|250415-F-UY520-1001
|DOD_110992905
|00:01:09
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
