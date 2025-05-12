Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group highlight the impact of anxiety in daily life at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 52nd Mental Health Clinic showcases how anxiety can alter our day to day lives and gives valuable resources on how to cope with anxiety. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|05.13.2025
|05.14.2025 05:11
|Series
|962291
|250415-F-UY520-1004
|DOD_110992902
|00:01:15
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
This work, 52nd Mental Health Clinic shares tools to strengthen Airmen’s resilience: Managing anxiety, by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
