Members assigned to the 52nd Medical Group show an example of poor communication and how to improve it at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 52nd Mental Health Clinic encourages open dialogue and respectful communication to foster cohesive, mission-ready teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|05.13.2025
|05.14.2025 05:11
|Series
|962290
|250415-F-UY520-1003
|DOD_110992897
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 52nd Mental Health Clinic shares tools to strengthen Airmen’s resilience: Effective communication, by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
