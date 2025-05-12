Sgt. Dalton Zucha, an explosive ordnance disposal team member assigned to 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, does hook and line procedures for a lane of the 720th OD CO team member competition on 11 April 2025 on USAG Baumholder, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962287
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-PT551-4578
|Filename:
|DOD_110992858
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Member Competition, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
