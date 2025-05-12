Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Member Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Dalton Zucha, an explosive ordnance disposal team member assigned to 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participates in the 720th OD CO team member competition on 11 April 2025 on USAG Baumholder, Germany. This competition tests various critical skills that team members may need to use on response missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962286
    VIRIN: 250411-A-PT551-8458
    Filename: DOD_110992857
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Member Competition, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    be all you can be
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    89D Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download