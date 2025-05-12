video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Dalton Zucha, an explosive ordnance disposal team member assigned to 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participates in the 720th OD CO team member competition on 11 April 2025 on USAG Baumholder, Germany. This competition tests various critical skills that team members may need to use on response missions.