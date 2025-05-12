Sgt. Dalton Zucha, an explosive ordnance disposal team member assigned to 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participates in the 720th OD CO team member competition on 11 April 2025 on USAG Baumholder, Germany. This competition tests various critical skills that team members may need to use on response missions.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962286
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-PT551-8458
|Filename:
|DOD_110992857
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Member Competition, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.